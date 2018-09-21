Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $46.59 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Kucoin and Bittrex. Polymath has a total market cap of $46.59 million and $2.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00861630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022335 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,025,107 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Huobi, UEX, Binance, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Koinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

