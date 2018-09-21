Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.30 Million in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,486,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.