PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,016 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,167,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 187,748.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 678,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 483,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 183,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

