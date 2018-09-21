PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in El Paso Electric (EE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the first quarter worth $306,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 13.8% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 13.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Williams Capital cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of EE opened at $58.65 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.