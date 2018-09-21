PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC Class A were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.17 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,255,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

