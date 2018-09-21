PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $878,000 Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $180,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Coca-Cola European Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

