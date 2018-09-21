PizzaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (PIZZA)

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One PizzaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PizzaCoin has a market cap of $235.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015861 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net

Buying and Selling PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PizzaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PizzaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

