Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $216.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $211.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MED lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.91.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $171.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,007,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $379,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

