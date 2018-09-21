Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned a $85.00 price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.47 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

