Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle Foods worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 205.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 428,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 288,306 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,630,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Foods alerts:

PF stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on PF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pinnacle Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. CL King lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.