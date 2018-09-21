Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Loop Capital

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.40.

NYSE PIR traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 187,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,666. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pier 1 Imports has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.45 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pier 1 Imports by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

