Phore Achieves Market Cap of $6.87 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00007011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. Phore has a market cap of $6.87 million and $111,134.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040583 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 14,598,322 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

