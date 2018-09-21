Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 322,145 Shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,145 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 351,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,574.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $760.49 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.22.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.