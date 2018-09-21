Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $4.74 Million in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.19% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 211.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 148,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Belden by 12.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Belden by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Belden by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

