Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.04.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 709.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.