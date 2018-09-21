Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Lowered by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,291,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,038,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

PFE opened at $43.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,230 shares of company stock worth $29,054,690 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

