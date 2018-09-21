Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,507,825 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 52,192,249 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,845,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Pfizer news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 761,230 shares of company stock worth $29,054,690. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,123,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

