Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $57.82 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,377,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total transaction of $8,019,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,694,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total transaction of $4,008,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,944.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,985.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

