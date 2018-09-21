Penumbra (PEN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.60.

NYSE:PEN opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15,082.50, a PEG ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.09. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $937,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,857,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Penumbra by 20.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

