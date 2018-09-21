Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.37. 48,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,438. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $514.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 222,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 110,185 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.