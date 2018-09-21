Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

SPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 293 ($3.82) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire Healthcare Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 160 ($2.08) in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.63 ($2.98).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON:SPI opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other news, insider Peter R. Bamford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,971.73).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.