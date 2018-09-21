Paylocity (PCTY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paylocity from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Paylocity from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paylocity from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,954. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 263.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.11.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $600,744.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,972,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 144,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $9,332,029.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,820,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,634,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,124 shares of company stock worth $65,904,551. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 267,913 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,737,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,469,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 275,364 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.