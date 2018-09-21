Paul S. Siebenmorgen Sells 1,140 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) CEO Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $49,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,915.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 10.78%. equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMAO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

