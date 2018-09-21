Patron Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Patron has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $104,166.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00279598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.06421756 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,594,375 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.