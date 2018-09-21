Party City Holdco (PRTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,246,457 shares of company stock worth $158,847,312. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.