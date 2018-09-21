ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9,779.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006840 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024389 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001173 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

