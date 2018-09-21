Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $194,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,783,987.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.86. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.