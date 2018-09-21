Pan African Resources (PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

PAF stock opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province; and the Evander Mine located in Evander, South Africa.

