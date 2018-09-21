Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

