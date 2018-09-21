Paloma Partners Management Co Has $716,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,770,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,065,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 894,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CINF opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.