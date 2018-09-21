Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,277 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Select Medical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 25.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $238,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,000,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,003,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $816,211.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,434 shares of company stock worth $2,081,272. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

SEM opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

