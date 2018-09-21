Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,364,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.78.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $7,041,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total value of $9,409,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,447 shares of company stock valued at $56,739,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

