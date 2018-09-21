Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. 19,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $7,684,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 28.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

