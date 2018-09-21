Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Brokerages predict that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post $320,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $450,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $1.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.87 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 6,640.16%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4,257.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 246,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.93. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

