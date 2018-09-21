Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OSR. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.82 ($60.26).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

FRA:OSR opened at €39.15 ($45.52) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.