Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) EVP Sells $1,157,533.26 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Bob Sullivan sold 20,329 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,157,533.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,353.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 826,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.06 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 73,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

