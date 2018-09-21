OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $1.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $1.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $6.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Edward Gibbs purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $153,968.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OptiNose by 137.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OptiNose by 1,054.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,851 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 128.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 735,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 412,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OptiNose by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 373,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.82. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $563.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.