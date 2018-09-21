OptimizeRx (OPRX) PT Raised to $18.00

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

OPRX opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 0.53. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Baker sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $57,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,745,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

