OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Avnet (AVT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $3,082,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 922.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 207.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NYSE AVT opened at $46.77 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Avnet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

