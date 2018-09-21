OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 313,253 Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753,790 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,253 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.88% of J C Penney worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $97,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 6,234,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,887,049 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

JCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Shares of JCP opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

