Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million.

In other news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 297,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,493,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 847,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 429.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.