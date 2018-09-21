Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

