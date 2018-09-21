OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd -‘s (ONE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 24th

OneSmart International Edun Gr’s (NYSE:ONE) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 24th. OneSmart International Edun Gr had issued 16,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $179,300,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONE. Deutsche Bank downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $15.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

NYSE:ONE opened at $9.01 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.63 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that OneSmart International Edun Gr will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the first quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth $129,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

