ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.60 Million

Equities analysts expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to report $250.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.80 million and the highest is $253.40 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $247.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.30 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,859.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,746.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

