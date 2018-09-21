OmiseGO (OMG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.63 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00053842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, Tidex and COSS. OmiseGO has a market cap of $507.25 million and approximately $52.63 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007341 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009771 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEx, Crex24, Braziliex, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Ovis, Gate.io, AirSwap, BitBay, Upbit, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Coinone, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart, BX Thailand, ABCC, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Exmo, TDAX, BigONE, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Koinex, IDAX, Coinsuper, BitForex, Coinnest, Kyber Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Iquant, Tidex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, FCoin, Hotbit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, B2BX, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Bancor Network, Zebpay, Neraex, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

