Omeros (OMER) Trading Down 5.7%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 766,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,002,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 3.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $91,869.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $193,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,730. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $8,513,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

