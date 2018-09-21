Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NYSE:OXY opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 350.56%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,716,000. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 15,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,198,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 535,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

