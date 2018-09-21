Oakville Number 2 Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $4,726,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 63.94%. analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

