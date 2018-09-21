Oakville Number 2 Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $4,726,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 63.94%. analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
