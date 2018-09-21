Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BT.A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.06) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 273.13 ($3.56).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 226.15 ($2.95) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.39).

In other news, insider Alison Wilcox bought 53,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,368.19). Also, insider Gavin Patterson sold 44,372 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £102,055.60 ($132,936.82).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

