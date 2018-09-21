Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $271,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $3,589,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $88.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

